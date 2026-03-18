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Maj. Oren H.

IDF Maj. Oren Hefetz. Credit: Jewish National Fund.
Opinion
Why the future looks bright for ‘special’ and ‘regular’ IDF soldiers alike
February is recognized as Jewish Disabilty Awareness Inclusion Month (JDAIM) and Jewish National Fund is a proud supporter of making sure that people with special needs and disabilities are fully inclusive in Israeli society.
Jan. 24, 2018
Maj. Oren H.