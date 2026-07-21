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Puerto Rico man indicted for allegedly threatening to kill Jews, burn synagogues

Prosecutors allege that Humberty Jesus Carillo Garcia used social media to call for attacks on Jews, U.S. soldiers, law enforcement officers and government buildings in a series of violent posts.

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(July 21, 2026 / JNS)

Humberty Jesus Carillo Garcia, of Puerto Rico, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on five counts of transmitting interstate threats after allegedly using X and TikTok to post violent threats against Jews, U.S. soldiers, law enforcement officers and government buildings, federal prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, returned on July 16 and unsealed on Monday, Carillo Garcia posted photos of himself on X in March holding a knife and a machete, writing that he would use the knife “to tear apart American soldiers and Jews.”

Prosecutors allege that in a May TikTok video, he urged viewers to “take up arms against the United States,” “shoot at North American soldiers,” “hit and stab Jews,” and burn “gringo” businesses as well as “Jewish synagogues and Judeo Christian churches,” including Jehovah’s Witness and Pentecostal churches.

The indictment further alleges that Carillo Garcia later posted videos stating that police officers and CIA agents “must be killed” and calling for the bombing of the White House, Fort Buchanan and multiple banks.

The alleged threats were posted between March 3 and June 27, according to the indictment.

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