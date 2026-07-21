Indiana man sentenced to 10 months in prison for threatening Jews, police online

Kayden Bell, 20, of Wabash, Ind., was sentenced to 10 months in prison for posting threats on social media targeting Jews and law-enforcement officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana announced on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Bell posted the threats between August and October 2025. He pleaded guilty to transmitting an interstate communication containing a threat to injure.

In addition to his prison sentence, He was ordered to serve two years of supervised release.

“Bell’s threats to people of Jewish heritage and law enforcement were illegal and stood in direct opposition to our community’s core values,” Adam L. Mildred, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, stated. “He sought to intimidate them, and his words have earned him a trip to prison.”

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Wabash Police Department.