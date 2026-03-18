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Noam Bedein

The Dead Sea, Nov. 5, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Five lessons Israel can learn from the UAE on water conservation
While many Middle Eastern countries face states of emergency due to severe water shortages, the UAE is coping rather well.
Sep. 22, 2021
Noam Bedein