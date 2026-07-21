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Opinion

Gaza border startups are rewriting the rules of modern warfare

Beyond the immediate battlefield, the cohort is addressing the longer arc of conflict.

Noam Bedein
Israeli soldiers along the border with the Gaza Strip, June 21, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Israeli soldiers along the border with the Gaza Strip, June 21, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Noam Bedein
Noam Bedein Noam Bedein
Noam Bedein is a professional travel photojournalist and head of International Relations for the Western Negev Innovation Authority (Hamitbah), specializing in driving global business-to-government (B2G) partnerships and scalable impact investments born from real-world resilience.
(July 21, 2026 / JNS)

Inside Kibbutz Nir Am on the Gaza border, I witnessed something recently that the headlines rarely capture: the communities most devastated by the Hamas-led terrorist attacks nearly three years ago on Oct. 7 have chosen to answer that Black Shabbat with innovation: building the technology that will define the next era of Israeli defense.

This was the kickoff of the third cohort of Protect, a defense and homeland security accelerator operated by SouthUp. This regional incubator has spent nearly a decade transforming Gaza border communities into a high-tech destination. There were no foreign dignitaries or outside investors in the room—only founders, board members and regional mentors: the civilian tech ecosystem and raw frontline reality compressed into the same space.

“The way we succeed in rebuilding this region after Oct. 7, 2023, will ripple far beyond our geographical borders,” said Uri Epstein, mayor of the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council. “This is Zionism 2.0. We are building a ‘meaning economy,’ where success is not measured by a profit-and-loss sheet alone, but by the fact that we are active characters writing our own collective survival.”

Behind those words sits a concrete operational blueprint backed by the Israel Innovation Authority and a coalition of government ministries—economy, agriculture, communications, Negev and Galilee, and the Tekuma Authority—committed to anchoring advanced R&D permanently in the Western Negev.

What is emerging from that commitment is a cluster of startups solving problems that no distant defense contractor has the urgency or proximity to solve. The cohort’s work spans four distinct frontiers.

On the tactical battlefield, the startup Anty has developed a dynamic RF multiplexer that consolidates an entire array of military communications—drone links, tactical radios, sensors—through a single antenna. In conventional configurations, each transmitter requires its own antenna, creating a visible cluster that adversaries use to locate command posts. Anty eliminates that signature, extending operational range while making vehicles effectively invisible to electromagnetic tracking.

Underground, where GPS does not reach, another team has built a 30-gram autonomous navigation module that mounts onto micro-drones under 250 grams. Using proprietary SLAM algorithms, these drones map and traverse unmapped tunnel systems in real time—a direct response to the subterranean warfare that defined the Gaza campaign.

Against the swarms of cheap FPV drones now flooding the modern battlefield, the startup Vaxera offers an answer built not from software, but from physics. Because every drone displaces air to fly, it produces a distinct acoustic signature. Vaxera’s re-engineered tactical microphone—small enough to wear—detects, tracks and identifies incoming threats with sub-degree accuracy up to a kilometer away, integrating directly into automated interceptors. At a moment when a $100,000 missile is routinely fired at a $500 drone, asymmetric, low-cost defense has become the defining strategic imperative of this war.

Beyond the immediate battlefield, the cohort is addressing the longer arc of conflict. A nuclear-physics-led team has developed a drone-mounted neutron generator that can scan a full square kilometer of minefield per day, compared to the 50 square meters a manual clearance team can cover. The system identifies buried explosives by their unique gamma-ray signatures, bypassing metal detectors entirely, with direct applications in Ukraine, Lebanon and contaminated agricultural zones across the developing world.

And perhaps the most quietly radical innovation in the cohort targets the psychological toll of war. A psychiatric biotechnology startup has developed a portable inhaler, similar in concept to an EpiPen, which can be administered to soldiers and first responders within the six-hour window immediately following a traumatic event. The compound crosses the blood-brain barrier and disrupts the neurological mechanism that bonds intense emotional charge to factual memory, preventing the pathological architecture of PTSD from forming in the first place. The factual memory survives; the crippling emotional charge is severed before it can take hold.

Gil Shwarsman, CEO of SouthUp, framed the institution’s measure of success with clarity: “We count what remains. Eleven mature graduate companies chose to stay right here in the Negev, running global production lines from the borderline to the rest of the world.”

That detail matters. These startups are anchored here by design in the region where the threats are most acute and where the urgency to solve them is most real.

The founders of this movement have chosen the harder path: reinvention from the exact ground where the loss occurred. The Talmudic sages once said: “He who wishes to become wise, let him go south.”

In the Western Negev today, that wisdom is being proven in steel, code and stubborn defiance.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security Science and Technology
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