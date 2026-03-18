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Mandie Winston

Seven Chabad centers in South Florida have begun collecting valuable supplies, including food, water, other staples, tarps and generators, to send to the beleaguered Bahamas. Credit: Chabad.org/News.
Opinion
After Dorian: ‘Tikkun olam’ is a long road, but worth the journey
In the short time we have leading up to the High Holidays, we are reminded of our own mortality and, perhaps more important, the power to transform our lives for the better.
Sep. 9, 2019
Mandie Winston
Charity Taxi volunteers delivering donations to the needy of Ozd, Hungary. Credit: Facebook.
Opinion
World Humanitarian Day is also a Jewish holiday
Aug. 19, 2019
Mandie Winston