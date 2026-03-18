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Marc Wolf

Marc Wolf

Marc Wolf is chief program and strategy officer at Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools.

Kids at School
Opinion
Building a stronger teacher pipeline for day schools and yeshivahs
Educators don’t just spring up but must first have fertile soil, so we need to create the best environment for them to grow.
Jun. 14, 2024
Sharon Freundel