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Sharon Freundel

Sharon Freundel

Sharon Freundel is managing director of the Jewish Education Innovation Challenge.

Kids at School
Opinion
Building a stronger teacher pipeline for day schools and yeshivahs
Educators don’t just spring up but must first have fertile soil, so we need to create the best environment for them to grow.
Jun. 14, 2024
Sharon Freundel