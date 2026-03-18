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Maria Zuppello

Venezuelan President Nicolas Máduro meets with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in November 2016. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Venezuela seeks to leverage US energy needs to free Iran’s super-influencer
If he is released from a U.S. jail, Alex Saab and his network would only make it easier for Iran to evade sanctions.
Nov. 29, 2022
Maria Zuppello