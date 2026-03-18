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Marika Sboros

Marika Sboros

Marika Sboros is a freelance journalist in South Africa.

Shifa Hospital in Gaza City during an Israeli counterterror operation, March 30, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Opinion
Questioning the motives behind a South African NGO
Questions about the charity’s founder and its work in Gaza are troubling to Israel advocates.
Jan. 21, 2025
Marika Sboros