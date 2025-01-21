More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Questioning the motives behind a South African NGO

Questions about the charity’s founder and its work in Gaza are troubling to Israel advocates.

Marika Sboros
Shifa Hospital in Gaza City during an Israeli counterterror operation, March 30, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Shifa Hospital in Gaza City during an Israeli counterterror operation, March 30, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Marika Sboros
Marika Sboros Marika Sboros
Marika Sboros is a freelance journalist in South Africa.
(Jan. 21, 2025 / JNS)

Americans have generous hearts when asked for donations to global humanitarian causes, but they may want to think twice when it comes to the South African-based NGO, Gift of the Givers Foundation and its founder, Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman.

Billing itself as “the largest disaster response non-governmental organization of African origin on the African continent,” focused on helping with “disaster response, hunger alleviation, water provision, health care” and more, the organization has given out hundreds of millions of dollars. It is currently running fundraising “appeals” on its website to help with flooding in Somalia and “Gaza airstrikes.”

Pro-Israel activists are raising questions about the Gift of the Givers. Among them: Who are Gift of the Givers’s funders? Where do the millions of dollars the charity raises internationally go? Why won’t Sooliman publish annual financial statements as all international charities in South Africa routinely do?

Critics are also asking if the charity is just another cog in the wheel of Iran’s “slow-boil” international strategy to destroy Israel through its use of proxies, Hamas, Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, all of which are proscribed as Foreign Terrorist Organizations by the United States and other countries.

Direct links between Gift of the Givers and terror funding are lacking, though some compelling circumstantial evidence exists.

Anti-Israel lobbyists habitually dismiss circumstantial evidence when it conflicts with their agenda. However, legal experts say that sufficient circumstantial evidence, presented correctly, can secure conviction in civil and criminal cases.

Sooliman consistently denies wrongdoing. He dismisses claims against him as “Zionist” propaganda. He has called Israel “baby killers, murderers of innocent civilians, journalists, health care and humanitarian-aid workers.” He spreads antisemitic tropes, including that Jews control the world and money.

While he refuses to provide proof of where his funds go, Sooliman demands that his critics either provide “irrefutable proof” funds are going to terror groups to relevant authorities or shut up. Those authorities include Standard Chartered Bank in the United States, through which Gift of the Givers does foreign-currency transactions.

The problem for Sooliman is the different faces he shows.

Foremost is his humanitarian face. Aiding him is the influential South African Helen Suzman Foundation, which promotes constitutional democracy, the rule of law and human rights. Suzman was a prominent South African Jewish anti-apartheid activist and politician. She was also a staunch supporter of the State of Israel.

The Suzman Foundation invited Sooliman to give its prestigious annual memorial lecture in Johannesburg on Nov. 14. That choice elicited a visceral reaction from many people, including Suzman’s family. The foundation did some soul-searching in response but not much.

In a statement two weeks earlier, on Oct. 27, foundation director Naseema Fakir and chairperson Kalim Rajab acknowledged “serious allegations” against Sooliman. They reiterated support for freedom of speech and said that the memorial lecture would go ahead “as planned.”

Yet objections to Sooliman were not based on his freedom of speech. Fakir and Rajab ignored elephants in the room, including Sooliman’s inflammatory rhetoric captured on video as the first anniversary of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, rolled around.

At a rally in Cape Town on Oct. 5, 2024, for example, he stood in front of the flags of Hamas, Hezbollah and PIJ leaders, Sooliman repeated antisemitic tropes about “Zionists” who “run the world with fear” and “control (it) with money.”

Then on Oct. 7, 2024 he looked on as protesters glorified the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel as “justified resistance,” saying, “We are all Hamas.”

His own comments on Oct. 7, 2024, were equally illuminating as he declared that “Allah himself has instructed me,” and said that he does not follow “international law or human law” only the law of the Koran that “overrides any other law.”

He has also said that he and his charity know “how to move cash.”

Despite his rejection of international law, Sooliman lobbied for and supported South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

In the past Sooliman has participated in hostage negotiations in the past, including in Yemen in 2015, earning him a reputation of being one who “gives food and frees hostages.” Yet, he maintains a deafening silence about the more than 90 Israeli hostages, including a baby and the elderly, who are still being captive in Gaza under conditions best described as hellish.

Perhaps the biggest elephant in the room regarding Sooliman’s work and his charity is the Gift of the Givers’s activities in Gaza. Being a “humanitarian” agency in Gaza means his organization was no doubt working with Hamas, which has been in charge of the Gaza Strip since 2007 and has embedded itself in hospitals, schools and elsewhere.

Gift of the Givers helps fund medical care for the poor in Gaza, and its employees have worked in Al Shifa Hospital, where the Israel Defense Forces found weapons and Hamas militants hiding among the sick. It also runs the Khuzaa clinic in Khan Yunis. Funding a medical clinic and providing medical care to the poor provide the Gift of the Givers with wriggle room, at best, to claim difficulty in distinguishing civilians from terrorists when dispensing humanitarian aid. At worst, it allows flagrant diversion of “humanitarian” aid to terrorists.

Hamas Gaza Strip Anti-Israel Bias Africa
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
Now
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel, peak Wednesday
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David