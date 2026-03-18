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Matan Peleg

Matan Peleg is CEO of Im Tirtzu and the author of the book State for Sale.

Givat Eitam near Efrat
Opinion
The mendacious campaign against ‘settler violence’
Europe is using a divide and conquer strategy to impose a Palestinian state on Israel.
Dec. 21, 2023
Matan Peleg
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) building in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, July 26, 2018. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
To understand Israel-hatred, follow the money
Dec. 13, 2022
Matan Peleg
Palestinians protest outside the U.S. Consulate in eastern Jerusalem against President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Dec. 7, 2017. Photo by Sliman Khader/Flash90.
Opinion
Bennett, don’t divide Jerusalem!
Aug. 15, 2021
Matan Peleg
Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas speaks during a press conference in Nazareth on April 1, 2021. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Opinion
Yes to integration; no to Mansour Abbas and self-deception
The silence of right-wingers who support forming a government with the help of the Islamic Movement is puzzling.
Apr. 6, 2021
Matan Peleg
A Palestinian woman plants olive trees near the Israeli settlement of Kfar Tapuach in Judea and Samaria. March 22, 2017. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
Israeli land is being stolen in broad daylight
The Palestinians have learned that in order to conquer Israeli territory, it is better not to go about it through armed resistance, but through “silent” seizures, such as the planting of trees.
Jan. 14, 2021
Matan Peleg
Germany’s “anti-Semitism czar” Felix Klein. Credit: Office of the Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight Against Anti-Semitism.
Opinion
Battling the Jewish state’s ‘BDS-from-within’ phenomenon
The demand by Israeli academics to fire Germany’s anti-Semitism czar for canceling the participation of a BDS promoter in an arts festival illustrates the urgent need for at-home legislation against such activity.
May. 18, 2020
Matan Peleg
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas presides over a meeting of the Palestinian government in Ramallah on April 29, 2019. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
The two sources of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
For there to be any semblance of a chance for peace in the region, all the existing financial incentives for the Palestinian Arab leadership must be removed, and the philosophy of “mukawama” has to die.
Jul. 7, 2019
Matan Peleg
Chaim Weizman lighting a Hanukkah menorah at the Western Wall in Rehovot in 1948. Photo by David Eldan/GPO/Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The untold story of Hanukkah that needs to be told
As painful as it is to acknowledge, Hanukkah represents the reality of a semi-civil war among the Jews.
Dec. 4, 2018
Matan Peleg