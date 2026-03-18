Matan Peleg

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The demand by Israeli academics to fire Germany’s anti-Semitism czar for canceling the participation of a BDS promoter in an arts festival illustrates the urgent need for at-home legislation against such activity.
For there to be any semblance of a chance for peace in the region, all the existing financial incentives for the Palestinian Arab leadership must be removed, and the philosophy of “mukawama” has to die.