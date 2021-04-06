More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Yes to integration; no to Mansour Abbas and self-deception

The silence of right-wingers who support forming a government with the help of the Islamic Movement is puzzling.

Matan Peleg
Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas speaks during a press conference in Nazareth on April 1, 2021. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Ra’am Party leader Mansour Abbas speaks during a press conference in Nazareth on April 1, 2021. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Matan Peleg
Matan Peleg is CEO of Im Tirtzu and the author of the book State for Sale.
(April 6, 2021 / JNS)

The majority of right-wingers in Israel are interested in the integration and prosperity of the Arab sector. The right greatly respects the Arab-Israeli grassroots leaders and social activists who call for integration and partnership in a Jewish and democratic state, and takes pride in members of the Arab community who represent Israel as athletes, advocates, Israel Defense Forces soldiers or national-service volunteers.

It is precisely because of this yearning for greater integration that the country’s right-wing public is willing to give a hearing to Ra’am Party head Mansour Abbas instead of shunning him outright—especially since in his election campaign, he spoke out against isolationism and stressed the need for the Arab sector to resolve its issues through cooperation with the state.

But with all due respect to this great desire, a government reliant on Ra’am is not a solution—it is national suicide. This is not to say that we cannot work together with Ra’am on matters of mutual interest, but relying on it to form a government is a risk to Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state.

It is important to understand what Ra’am represents. It is the political wing of the southern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, which is affiliated with the terrorist organization Hamas.

The Islamic Movement in Israel is also backed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who invests millions of shekels every year in it, in order to undermine Israeli sovereignty on the Temple Mount, eastern Jerusalem, the Negev, the eastern Sharon Plain, Lod, Jaffa and the Galilee.

Mansour Abbas’s recent speech in Hebrew was only encouraging to those with selective hearing. After all, within the first minute of the speech, he described himself as a “man of the Islamic Movement,” and said that he “heads the largest and most senior political movement in Arab society.”

As any reasonable person can understand, he was not referring to the size of his party, which received fewer seats than the Joint Arab List. Rather, he was referring to the immense size and political power that the Islamic Movement enjoys in the Middle East. If not for the opposition of more moderate Arab countries, the movement would have turned half of the Middle East into “Islamistan.”

It is no accident, therefore, that Abbas’s initial list of demands included changing the Nation-State Law—the only one out of the 14 Basic Laws in Israel that enshrines the Jewish character of the state into law. Also among his demands was the cancelation of the Kaminitz Law, which would erode Israeli sovereignty by legalizing illegal Arab construction.

The absence of the Israeli flag behind him during his speech was telling, and also in congruence with the Islamic Movement, which will never recognize the Jewish state’s right to exist. In fact, Ra’am’s own charter labels Zionism racist, and states that “there can be no allegiance to [Israel], nor any identification with its Zionist, racist, occupier thought.”

This is because as far as its members are concerned, the land of Israel belongs to the Islamic Waqf and is being occupied by a foreign entity.

The only difference between the southern branch of the Islamic Movement, which Abbas represents, and what is perceived to be the more radical northern branch of the Islamic Movement, lies in the methods that they employ to carry out their goal of conquering the land of Israel. While the northern branch prefers a more radical approach, the southern branch takes a more strategic and political one.

The silence of right-wingers who support forming a government with the help of the Islamic Movement is puzzling, given its desire to change the Nation-State Law and its lack of encouragement of Arab Israelis to integrate by means of national or military service.

This willful ignoring of the plain and evident is reminiscent of the time when the followers of the late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin preferred to ignore the realities surrounding arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat because it was politically beneficial to do so.

Speaking of Arafat, one cannot help but be reminded of his infamous 1994 speech at a Johannesburg mosque, in which he explained that the Oslo Accords were just a temporary treaty, like that of Hudaybiyyah, signed by Muhammad in 628 C.E. with the tribe controlling Mecca, only to conquer the city two years later.

Similarly, just four days before Abbas’s speech in Hebrew, he gave another speech in Arabic to the members of his party, in which he lauded “our dear Palestinian Arab nation and society who experienced the Nakba [catastrophe of the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948] and clung to this land and maintained its identity.”

He stressed that “they are our source and the roots of this homeland,” and vowed that he would work “until this prized group from the Islamic nation becomes the jewel in the crown of the Arab Islamic Nation.”

It is absurd that anyone in Israel’s political system would even consider forming a government reliant on such a party, especially given that the nationalist camp already has an absolute majority. Sadly, however, because the various political leaders of the right can’t put their egos aside, they prefer to form an anti-Zionist government based on spite.

Now is the time to call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do everything in his power to reconcile with New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar, and to call on Sa’ar to put his personal rivalry with Netanyahu aside in order to help form a nationalist right-wing government.

There is no other choice. This has nothing to do with Netanyahu himself, but with the 30 mandates that Likud, the party that he heads, received. Leaving Netanyahu to team up with the Islamic Movement is to abandon the nationalist camp.

At the same time, if Netanyahu insists on forming a government that is reliant on Ra’am, it would be an ideological disengagement that, down the road, would lead to a disengagement more severe than that from Gush Katif.

Matan Peleg is the CEO of Im Tirtzu.

Israeli Elections U.S. Politics Israeli Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Harvard Medical School
U.S. News
Former Ed dept secretaries back Harvard in campus Jew-hatred funding case
The former Democratic administration officials are among 30 former federal officials who argue that the Trump administration failed to follow required Title VI procedures before terminating the university’s federal funding.
Aug. 7, 2026
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar