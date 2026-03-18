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Mati Tuchfeld

Mati Tuchfeld writes for Israel Hayom.

IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip, Jan. 13, 2024. Credit: IDF Spokesperson.
Israel News
After 100 days of war, Israelis show concern over endgame
Only 36% are optimistic Israel will achieve the goals of the Gaza campaign • Large majority supports eradicating the threat from Hezbollah militarily.
Jan. 15, 2024
Mati Tuchfeld
Palestinians fleeing from Khan Yunis to Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec. 5, 2023. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Analysis
Will Israel actively encourage the migration of Gazans?
Dec. 6, 2023
Mati Tuchfeld
Otzma Yehudit Party chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir (left) and Religious Zionism Party head Bezalel Smotrich at a campaign event in Sderot, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Is Likud ready to govern?
Dec. 1, 2022
Mati Tuchfeld
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Affairs Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and other Knesset members during a discussion and a vote on a bill to dissolve the 24th Israeli Parliament on June 22, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 .
Opinion
We are at a critical junction in Israeli politics
There is a strong sense that, in this round of elections, things will be different and a stable government will be formed.
Jul. 17, 2022
Mati Tuchfeld
Then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at Ben-Gurion Airport, March 21, 2022. Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.
Opinion
Bennett and Lapid are now members of the same political camp
The outgoing prime minister prefers new elections, which he once said would be catastrophic, to seeing Netanyahu make a comeback.
Jun. 21, 2022
Mati Tuchfeld
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, current Israeli leader Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz attend a plenum session in the Knesset on May 23, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The solutions and dissolutions that bedevil Israeli politics
The main political questions hovering in the air this week were what MK Nir Orbach wants and what New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar will do.
Jun. 19, 2022
Mati Tuchfeld
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, President Reuven Rivlin and other ministers pose for a group photo of the country’s 36th government, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, June 14, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s coalition members are already focusing on the day after
Some in the coalition have relayed the message to Bennett that he must cede the role of transitional prime minister to Lapid.
Jun. 9, 2022
Mati Tuchfeld
Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid attend a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on January 31, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
Opinion
Will the New Hope Party herald the demise of Israel’s governing coalition?
Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar instigated the latest coalition crisis, and if the government falls, he was the one who pulled the plug.
Jun. 7, 2022
Mati Tuchfeld
Gideon Sa'ar, head of the New Hope Party, speaks during an Israeli Television News Company conference in Jerusalem, March 7, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Is Gideon Sa’ar coming around to the idea of a Netanyahu government?
With his New Hope party’s prospects up in the air, Likud members say the justice minister feels a Netanyahu-led government is preferable to another election.
Jun. 1, 2022
Mati Tuchfeld
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, current Israeli leader Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz attend a plenum session in the Knesset on May 23, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
This government will outdo itself appeasing extortionists
Most of the partners in the coalition would rather bite their tongues than come out against the Arab MKs, whether their allies or those providing a safety net.
May. 26, 2022
Mati Tuchfeld
Then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market a day before Israel's most recent national election, March 22, 2021. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Animosity cannot be allowed to defeat rationale
The so-called “pro-change” camp in Israel is motivated by its hatred for Benjamin Netanyahu. But hatred cannot effect lasting change.
Mar. 29, 2021
Mati Tuchfeld
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