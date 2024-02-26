More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Features

‘Songs of the Military Troupes 2024': Show aims to make Israelis smile with nostalgia

“I looked for a way to get back to the purity, innocence and goodness that was here once,"—Nili Peterson producer and creator of the show.

An IDF musical troupe crafts new renditions of favorite songs. Credit: Courtesy of IDF Education and Youth Corps’ filming unit.
Feb. 26, 2024
Maya Cohen

Music has become a national healer in the months following the outbreak of the current Hamas war: Comforting, embracing, unifying songs that capture the country’s pain, difficulties and yearnings to return to good and quiet days.

Singers perform tirelessly for evacuees, wounded and soldiers, new songs have been released, and there is also the longing and nostalgia, the clinging to what was, and the hope for better days.

That is how “Songs of the Military Troupes 2024" came about. The production features young creators and performers, some of them the children of veteran artists such as Anat and Tamir Hitman (Uzi Hitman’s niece and nephew) and Manor Shabat (Shlomi Shabat’s daughter).

“October 7 put us in a surreal reality when you realize the country had transformed and nothing will ever be the same. I looked for a way to get back to the purity, innocence and goodness that was here once, out of the private and collective grief, sadness and loss of us all,” said Nili Peterson, producer and creator of the show. “We chose songs that on the one hand reflect the existing reality and sadness alongside songs that have been played in every home. The show debuts this week and is set to tour the country.”

Musician Ziv Rubinstein explained: “Since October 7 I find myself humming the songs of the army troupes. Something in the Israeliness and difficult state we’re in finds comfort in these cultural heritage gems of quintessential Israeli music. From there to the show was a short road.”

Anat Hitman noted: “As an army troupe alumna, I feel a sense of mission and a need to revisit what makes Israel special. Beyond the nostalgia, these songs create longing and yearning for what we love here in our beautiful land.”

Tamir Hitman said: “This show provides comfort and renewed strength in a time when each of us is looking for a way out of the complex reality. The music and connection between the band members gives the audience moments to catch their breath.”

Manor Shabat: “I remember as a child being glued to the radio when army troupe songs were on. To be part of a show like this is the most patriotic thing one can do in such a time.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

IDF Defense and Security Arts and Entertainment
Maya Cohen
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin