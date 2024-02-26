‘Songs of the Military Troupes 2024': Show aims to make Israelis smile with nostalgia

Music has become a national healer in the months following the outbreak of the current Hamas war: Comforting, embracing, unifying songs that capture the country’s pain, difficulties and yearnings to return to good and quiet days.

Singers perform tirelessly for evacuees, wounded and soldiers, new songs have been released, and there is also the longing and nostalgia, the clinging to what was, and the hope for better days.

That is how “Songs of the Military Troupes 2024" came about. The production features young creators and performers, some of them the children of veteran artists such as Anat and Tamir Hitman (Uzi Hitman’s niece and nephew) and Manor Shabat (Shlomi Shabat’s daughter).

“October 7 put us in a surreal reality when you realize the country had transformed and nothing will ever be the same. I looked for a way to get back to the purity, innocence and goodness that was here once, out of the private and collective grief, sadness and loss of us all,” said Nili Peterson, producer and creator of the show. “We chose songs that on the one hand reflect the existing reality and sadness alongside songs that have been played in every home. The show debuts this week and is set to tour the country.”

Musician Ziv Rubinstein explained: “Since October 7 I find myself humming the songs of the army troupes. Something in the Israeliness and difficult state we’re in finds comfort in these cultural heritage gems of quintessential Israeli music. From there to the show was a short road.”

Anat Hitman noted: “As an army troupe alumna, I feel a sense of mission and a need to revisit what makes Israel special. Beyond the nostalgia, these songs create longing and yearning for what we love here in our beautiful land.”

Tamir Hitman said: “This show provides comfort and renewed strength in a time when each of us is looking for a way out of the complex reality. The music and connection between the band members gives the audience moments to catch their breath.”

Manor Shabat: “I remember as a child being glued to the radio when army troupe songs were on. To be part of a show like this is the most patriotic thing one can do in such a time.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.