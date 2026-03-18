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McKenna Bates

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Opinion
Misunderstanding the word ‘apartheid’
Time and time again, Israel is falsely accused of many things both by well-meaning activists caught up in the fray of misinformation or organizations hell-bent on Israel’s delegitimization and destruction.
May. 5, 2020
McKenna Bates