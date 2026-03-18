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Mordechai Chaziza

Chinese President Xi Jinping with Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2016. Photo: Official Khamenei website via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
China and Iran reach a new stage in their strategic partnership
The two countries are now said to be in the final stages of negotiating an economic and security partnership that has military implications.
Jul. 21, 2020
Mordechai Chaziza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) talks to China's Premier Li Keqiang (right) during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 8, 2013. Photo: Avi Ohayon/GPO/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel agrees to monitor foreign investment
Nov. 11, 2019
Mordechai Chaziza
U.S. President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping meet during the G20 summit in Germany, on July 8, 2017. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead.
Opinion
The Gulf states and the new silk road
Jul. 18, 2019
Mordechai Chaziza
Chairman of Ali Express Jack Ma speaks at the Israel-China Joint Committee on Innovation Cooperation in Tel Aviv, Oct. 25, 2018. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Opinion
Chinese VP visits Israel
Israeli-Chinese trade reached nearly $10 billion in 2017, more than double the figure of a decade ago.
Nov. 6, 2018
Mordechai Chaziza