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Mordechai Hareli

A delegation of U.N. ambassadors with Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon at the Auschwitz-Buchenau concentration camp in Poland join the 30th annual “March of the Living” program on April 12, 2018. Photo courtesy of American Zionist Movement.
Opinion
Poles carry their own hatred for Jews
Poland was the only country in which, after the Nazis were defeated, local anti-Semites carried out a pogrom and murdered dozens of Jews.
Jul. 6, 2018
Mordechai Hareli