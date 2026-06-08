The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon is compromised

An independent international investigation is needed of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon, more commonly known as UNIFIL. It simply cannot be allowed to continue in its role without expert oversight. This is not just a grave concern for Israel, but for Lebanon and Syria as well.

Troubling evidence was recently revealed by representatives of the Israel Defense Forces during a confidential briefing of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The official military session confirmed that UNIFIL personnel operating in Southern Lebanon have actively collected intelligence on Israeli troops—sensitive, operational data that has flowed directly into the hands of the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee is a permanent committee.

UNIFIL has evolved from a passive, ineffective bystander into an active security liability for Israel and the region. The revelation that a U.N. peacekeeping body is collecting intelligence on a democratic ally of the United States should alarm every friend of Israel, which is acting in Lebanon to defend its sovereign borders. That this information is being funneled to Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed terrorist proxy, proves the organization is deeply flawed.

Through these actions, UNIFIL personnel have directly compromised the lives of IDF soldiers on the ground. The time has come for Washington to come to the proper conclusion: UNIFIL cannot be allowed to continue without total accountability.

The recent disclosures confirm long-standing warnings regarding UNIFIL’s compromised neutrality. Senior Israeli military officials have noted that UNIFIL personnel routinely exceed their authority by documenting IDF troop movements, rather than monitoring violations along the so-called Blue Line. Rather than serving as a stabilizing element, the 13,000-strong armed force is operating as a hostile entity under the guise of international diplomacy.

In light of this news, what can be done?

The U.S. government and the U.N. Security Council should look to enforce the following immediate measures:

• An independent, external investigation: A comprehensive inquiry led by independent authorities to determine how deeply UNIFIL forces have been compromised; how intelligence was gathered; and the exact mechanisms used to transmit sensitive information to Hezbollah.

• Immediate expert oversight: The deployment of an external, non-U.N. oversight body to monitor UNIFIL’s day-to-day operations and ensure strict compliance with neutrality protocols.

• Re-evaluation of UNIFIL’s mandate: While the U.N. Security Council previously extended UNIFIL’s mandate with a scheduled withdrawal in 2027, what needs to be insisted upon is that American taxpayer dollars must not fund a force operating without total accountability and rigorous supervision for the remainder of its deployment.

So, how did we get here?

The international border between Israel and Lebanon did not stop Hezbollah from building missile depots, tunnel systems, drone infrastructure and launch sites embedded within civilian villages. UNIFIL did not stop it either. Neither did it repeat U.N. resolutions demanding that Hezbollah withdraw north of the Litani River.

Just what have UNIFIL and the United Nations been doing in Lebanon to stop Hezbollah from entrenching? Seems like nothing whatsoever.

Unfortunately, this is not new information. A story originally broke in October 2024 as an exclusive exposé in the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom. Dramatic testimony revealed that Hezbollah terrorists captured by the IDF confirmed that they had paid members of UNIFIL to use their outposts and surveillance cameras along the border with Israel.

At that time, Sarit Zahavi, president and founder of the Alma Research Center, told TPS-IL, an independent Israeli news agency, that “UNIFIL itself cannot be part of the solution now. This time, there must be an effective enforcement mechanism that won’t allow Hezbollah to recover from the damage the IDF inflicted on them. We don’t [want to] find ourselves back in the same situation within a year.” Some 19 months later, we see that nothing has changed.

In late May, Israeli army forces captured the historic Beaufort Castle, marking the IDF’s first return to the area since its unilateral withdrawal in 2000. With UNIFIL fully in place, Hezbollah was able to construct an enormous base of operations—what one Israeli politician aptly described as a “terror city,” with facilities able to have hundreds of terrorists live there, complete with medical facilities, electrical infrastructure and water systems.

Israeli forces reportedly discovered “an anti-tank missile launcher, anti-tank missiles, grenades, ammunition and combat equipment.” IDF sources stated that Hezbollah used the site to launch armed drones as well as missiles at both Israeli troops and also at civilians across the border.

UNIFIL must be forced to do its job. Israeli and Lebanese civilians deserve better from the United Nations.