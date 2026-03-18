Moshe Weiss was born in the United States to Holocaust survivors, made aliyah in 1977, and dedicated his life to the people of Israel. As a senior adviser to Ministers Natan Sharansky and Yuli Edelstein, he was instrumental in developing policy on Jewish identity and personal status for immigrants from the former Soviet Union, after having founded a highly impactful high school for Russian immigrants. In the technology sector, he is the founder and chairman of Netspark Technologies and Internet Rimon, organizations that provide advanced, family-safe internet solutions globally.