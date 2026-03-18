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Natasha Pereira

New immigrants from North America arrive in Israel on a Group Aliyah Flight sponsored by Nefesh B'Nefesh. Aug. 14, 2019. Credit: Flash90.
Opinion
Honoring my Catholic roots in Israel
My parents and sister supported me, adjusting their usual lifestyles so that there would now be room for my Jewish one.
Jan. 13, 2021
Natasha Pereira