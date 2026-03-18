More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Nicholas Woode-Smith

Nicholas Woode-Smith

Nicholas Woode-Smith is a political analyst and author.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
Opinion
Anti-Israel ‘Hague Group’ requires scrutiny
The entire formulation of the group, of which South Africa is a key member, seems like a way to use international law as a crutch to condemn Israel.
Mar. 13, 2025
Nicholas Woode-Smith