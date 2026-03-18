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Noa Bauer. Credit: Courtesy.

Noa Bauer

Noa Bauer is vice president of global marketing at Birthright Israel.

Birthright Israel
Opinion
Birthright Israel’s journey to becoming a force for positive public diplomacy
The key is to collaborate with individuals who believe in its mission and understand its value.
Sep. 29, 2023
Noa Bauer