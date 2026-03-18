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Noa Peri-Jensch

IAC Las Vegas Gvanim leaders with IAC Las Vegas Regional Director, Noa Peri-Jensch, delivering care packages containing Israeli products to the nurses and caretakers who assisted victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting in October 2017. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
From community building to engagement, empowering Israeli Americans to lead
The 400 Israeli Americans who have graduated the Israeli-American Council Gvanim program since 2014 have come to understand that they are part of the continuation of a long chain of Diaspora Jewry.
Sep. 26, 2018
Noa Peri-Jensch