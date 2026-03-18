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Noah Blaff

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers remarks on the details of the Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 28, 2020. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead.
Opinion
Trump’s ‘deal of the century’
If the U.S. peace plan does nothing else, it serves as a reminder that victimhood and Palestinian rejectionism will only thwart the prospect of peace, not bring it any closer.
Mar. 8, 2020
Noah Blaff