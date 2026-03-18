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Oded Revivi

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz embraces IDF soldier Gilad Shalit upon his return from captivity, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Oct. 18, 2011. Credit: IDF Photo via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Time for Israel to use its leverage
The death of terrorist Daoud Zubeidi is an opportunity for Israel, which has a history of striking prisoner exchanges on unreasonable terms, to change the rules of the game.
May. 18, 2022
Oded Revivi
A voter in Des Moines, Iowa, casts his ballot for the presidential elections at Roosevelt High School on Nov. 3, 2020. Credit: Phil Roeder via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
A wake-up call for democracy
Nov. 18, 2020
Oded Revivi
The Jewish town of Karnei Shomron in Samaria, June 4, 2020. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel must look beyond the coronavirus crisis
Oct. 25, 2020
Oded Revivi
Trump, Netanyahu
Opinion
For Israel’s future, adopt the Trump peace plan
Tomorrow must include no less than exists today, which is why Israel must implement the U.S. “Peace to Prosperity” plan and apply sovereignty.
May. 24, 2020
Oded Revivi
Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 16, 2013. Credit: Shahzad Ali via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Bring on Bahrain
What threatens the Palestinian leadership is not what threatens the average Palestinian—and that is why the Bahrain workshop is so threatening to the P.A.
Jun. 26, 2019
Oded Revivi