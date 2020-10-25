More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Israel must look beyond the coronavirus crisis

Despite the pandemic, regional developments over the past few months have created an immense opportunity that must be seized.

Oded Revivi
The Jewish town of Karnei Shomron in Samaria, June 4, 2020. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
The Jewish town of Karnei Shomron in Samaria, June 4, 2020. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
Oded Revivi
(Oct. 25, 2020 / JNS)

The German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once wrote that “noise kills thought.”

We are in a period with much coronavirus-related noise. Yet as the world remains focused on fighting the pandemic, we would be compounding the tragedy by not effectively preparing and planning for what comes next.

Regardless of where you are in the world, much of that conversation focuses on protocols designed to keep the public healthy, restarting the economy and modifying regulations that arouse the public’s confidence. In other words, the emphasis is on trying to arrive at the “new normal.”

In Israel, however, there is another issue that is never far removed from our minds: the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. And while we are Zooming and quarantining—or even baking sourdough bread—much has transpired on that front that never really broke through the noise. Nevertheless, regional developments over the past few months have created an immense opportunity that must be seized.

The Abraham Accords was actually the one thing that did manage to break through the noise—at least temporarily. Yet too many believe that it was just the latest publicity stunt of a reality-TV star turned president trying to win re-election. While the treaty is applauded by many, most did not appreciate how it will affect not only the three signatories—Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain)—but what impact it will have on the entire Middle East and beyond.

For one thing, the Gulf state (in addition to Sudan, the most recent country to agree to normalization with Israel, and Oman, reportedly soon to follow suit) are publicly looking at Israel through an entirely different perspective. Critics of the accord complained that it did not address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Though this may be true in a direct sense, the peace agreements will dramatically recalibrate the diplomatic approach towards resolving the conflict.

Just last week, Israel advanced a record amount of residential construction throughout Judea and Samaria. And while the typical anti-Israel NGOs condemned the news, the expected amplification by international actors didn’t really materialize, as Israel’s Gulf allies silently endorsed it.

European and other critics of Israel are recognizing that it will only become more difficult to condemn the Jewish state without the support of Israel’s new-found allies. And they are looking to strengthen their ties with Israel, not create immediate conflict.

Even Israel’s historic public deliberations on applying sovereignty to Judea and Samaria did not terminate the Abraham Accords. Significantly, the reported agreement that Israel would delay such application was not included in any of the formal normalization agreements. And as these countries are introduced to an Israel without the filter of the Palestinian Authority, they are more likely to view Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria as positive, especially if it can follow U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Peace to Prosperity” plan that they have embraced.

This is why we can expect that Israel will soon be advancing plans to develop industrial parks in Judea and Samaria where Israelis and Palestinians will be able to work side by side (as tens of thousands already do). This is likely to be greeted with even stronger affirmation among Israel’s new allies, who have prioritized economic coexistence as a pretense to diplomatic breakthroughs.

Israel’s efforts to increase economic opportunity based on coexistence is likely to attract investors from these Gulf states, and enable Israel to enhance infrastructure development, and eliminate the feeling among many Palestinians that they have no realistic path towards prosperity. It may be a slightly different future from the one that Palestinians had anticipated, but it will take shape as they adjust to the reality that their future is tied more to Israel and the Gulf than to the P.A. leadership that has dominated their lives for so long.

For some time now, P.A. leader Mahmoud Abbas has refused to accept funds collected by the Israel Tax Authority. Donor countries, such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others, have significantly reduced aid to the Palestinians. The P.A. Finance Ministry recently announced that international aid has shrunk by no less than 81 percent.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in recent months has met with senior P.A. officials, has sponsored reconciliation talks between Fatah and Hamas, and has transferred funds to the P.A. Erdoğan’s Turkey is fully supportive of Hamas and its extremist positions. The emerging reality is that our Palestinian neighbors, who remain in economic distress, are now receiving funds from a highly radical and impulsive autocrat. Once the COVID-19 crisis has ended, the above could lead to a third intifada.

The State of Israel must decide that it will not let the “noise” of the coronavirus “kill its thought” and determine its actions. Israel must attract international investors from our new friends in the Gulf, as well as from the United States and other of our allies, to develop industrial areas that will enhance and connect the Israeli-Palestinian economies.

If we want security, peace, good neighborly relations and a secure future for Israel, then we must invest in Judea and Samaria. It is time to build an economic axis that will put bread on the tables of ordinary Palestinians, who will choose to put down their guns and go to work.

Regardless of what happens on Election Day in the United States, there is a genuine opportunity to build on the momentum of the Abraham Accords and on the American administration’s maximum pressure on Iran and the P.A. If we don’t, disaster may lie ahead. Israel, thus, has no choice but to rise above the noise of COVID-19 and plan how best to leverage the opportunities provided by Trump’s policies.

The stakes are too high to do otherwise.

Oded Revivi is the mayor of Efrat and the former chief foreign envoy of the Judea & Samaria Council.

Middle East Judea and Samaria Health Defense and Security Abraham Accords
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Haverford College
U.S. News
Zionists welcome, liberal arts college Haverford says, settling Jew-hatred lawsuit
The student plaintiffs are “very, very happy” with the settlement, and the college’s statement is an “amazing change,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar