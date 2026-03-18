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Ofir Haivry

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Amman on Jan. 8, 2018. Credit: Screenshot via Secretary Pompeo/Twitter.
Opinion
The unreliable Sunni alliance
Even though Israel and the Sunnis agree on the Iranian threat, they have almost no other interests in common.
Jan. 9, 2019
Ofir Haivry