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Opinion

The U.N. Human Rights Council chamber in Geneva. Credit: U.N. Photo/Jean-Marc Ferré.
Antisemitism
#InternationalHumanRights?
Dec. 11, 2017
Opinion
The Muslim guests of Temple Isaiah's Rabbi Howard Jaffe (second from right) in July included Nadeem Mazen (third from right), New England director of the Hamas-connected Council on American-Islamic Relations. Credit: Facebook.
News
Solidarity with terror and its enablers isn’t social justice
Nov. 30, 2017
Opinion
A mock Israeli checkpoint set up during “Israel Apartheid Week” in May 2010 on the campus of University of California, Los Angeles. Credit: AMCHA Initiative.
News
The rise of the campus anti-intellectuals
Nov. 29, 2017
Opinion
“Israeli Apartheid Week” demonstration at UCLA, May 2010. Credit: AMCHA Initiative.
News
The rise of the campus anti-intellectuals
Nov. 29, 2017
Opinion
U.S. President Donald Trump salutes at the gravesite of former U.S. President Andrew Jackson. Credit: Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office via Wikimedia Commons.
News
Mr. President: Move that embassy!
Nov. 29, 2017
Opinion
Challah-baking in Sydney, Australia, with the Shabbat Project in 2014. Credit: The Shabbat Project.
Jewish Life
The Shabbat revolution: a movement of unity, peace and connection
Nov. 15, 2017
Opinion
The leader of the California-based Islamic Center of Davis (pictured) said in July, "Oh Allah, liberate the Al-Aqsa mosque from the filth of the Jews ... count them one by one and annihilate them down to the very last one." Credit: LocalWiki.
News
The unasked question about anti-Semitism in America
Nov. 13, 2017
Opinion
A mock Israeli checkpoint set up during “Israeli Apartheid Week” at the University of California, Los Angeles. Credit: AMCHA Initiative.
News
Want to beat BDS? Stop propping up a failed peace process
Nov. 9, 2017
Opinion
U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis (left) meets with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Sea Palace in Doha, April 22, 2017. Credit: U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley/Department of Defense.
News
Rabbis who kosher Qatar
Nov. 8, 2017
Opinion
Inside the kitchen at the Liliyot restaurant in Tel Aviv. Credit: Liliyot.
Jewish Life
As Sukkot marks time for gratitude, Israeli bistro builds better life for at-risk youths
Oct. 5, 2017
Opinion
Jewish Voice for Peace's #ReturnTheBirthright campaign. Credit: Screenshot via jewishvoiceforpeace.org.
News
The rebellious teenagers of Jewish Voice for Peace
Sep. 26, 2017
Opinion
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