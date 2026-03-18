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Or Yissachar

Or Yissachar is vice president for research at the Israel Defense and Security Forum.

Druze in Israel
Opinion
Israeli protection of the Druze is key to Trump’s goals for Syria
The community of 150,000 members in the Jewish state hold key positions in elite units of the Israel Defense Forces, as well as in industry, academia and technology.
Jun. 11, 2025
Or Yissachar
Trump Qatar
Opinion
Why Trump’s tour de force should bear good news for Israel
May. 18, 2025
Or Yissachar
Iranian newspaper U.S. nuclear talks
Opinion
Inside Iran’s bizarre attempt to sweet-talk Trump into a bad deal
May. 8, 2025
Or Yissachar
Abraham Accords
Opinion
From pariah to partner: How Trump orchestrated the Arab pivot to Israel
The allegedly isolationist Trump administration has actually succeeded in leading an unprecedented Arab-Israeli coalition, calling into question the previous orthodoxy about the centrality of the Palestinians to peace.
Jan. 4, 2021
Or Yissachar