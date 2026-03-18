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Oved Lobel

Oved Lobel is a policy analyst at the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC).

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.
Opinion
Iran’s multifront war against Israel is decades old
Thus far, Israel has been remarkably successful in managing this threat, while Iran has yet to demonstrate proof of concept.
Jun. 6, 2023
Oved Lobel