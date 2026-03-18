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Pamela Paresky

The headquarters of “The New York Times.” Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
I have questions about the NYT’s ‘Saying Goodbye to Hanukkah’
A paper exquisitely sensitive to indignities suffered by people of almost every non-majority background is oddly insensitive to people from a particular one.
Dec. 13, 2020
Pamela Paresky