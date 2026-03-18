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Peter C. Herman

Writer Alice Walker. Photo: Kanaka Rastamon
Opinion
Alice Walker and the Jews, again
The San Diego Community College District has invited a virulent anti-Semite to give a keynote speech, and nobody cares.
May. 17, 2022
Peter C. Herman
Rutgers University
Opinion
Condemning anti-Semitism is no longer allowed
Jul. 7, 2021
Peter C. Herman