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Rabbi Alex Braver

Liudmila Starikovich in Belarus with her JDC homecare worker before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtesy: JDC.
Opinion
On Simchat Torah: Lessons from Liudmila, a pandemic sage
Let us be grateful for what we have, and let us remember our responsibility to help those in need.
Oct. 9, 2020
Rabbi Alex Braver