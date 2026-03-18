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Rabbi Avi Tenenbaum

Israeli police and emergency service treat a man injured by rocket fire from Gaza in Sderot. Source: United Hatzalah via Twitter.
Opinion
What will can do to alleviate trauma in Pittsburgh?
For those wanting to assist trauma victims quickly after a tragedy, there are several clinical challenges.
Oct. 29, 2018
Rabbi Avi Tenenbaum