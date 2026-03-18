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Rabbi Benji Levy

A man covers himself with a prayer shawl while praying near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, January 2019. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
From ‘oy’ to joy: A call for positivity in Jewish engagement
A healthy Jewish communal body cannot thrive on a diet of tragedy alone. It cannot devolve into a skeleton devoid of marrow, based on external threats, and instead must celebrate the inner beauty of Jewish life.
May. 7, 2019
Rabbi Benji Levy
Costume mask with crown at the top for Purim.
Opinion
Esther’s way: Unmasking the ‘new anti-Semitism’ on campus
Mar. 19, 2019
Rabbi Benji Levy
Israelis replant trees after arson attacks from the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2018. Credit: Kibbutz Erez.
Opinion
Reclaiming service: Planting the seeds of Jewish values
Jan. 16, 2019
Rabbi Benji Levy