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Rabbi David Katz

Rabbi David Katz

Rabbi David Katz is the executive director of the Israel Heritage Foundation.

Statue of Liberty
Opinion
Reflections of the America that I know is worth safeguarding
Democrats and Republicans alike must unite against antisemitism and condemn hatred in all its forms to uphold the foundational values of the United States.
May. 24, 2025
Rabbi David Katz
Trump Hegseth
Opinion
True change takes time and patience
May. 5, 2025
Rabbi David Katz