More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

US ‘Locked and loaded’ for ‘higher level’ attacks on Iran, Trump says

The Islamic Republic’s foreign minister threatened on Friday to kill a U.S. soldier for every Iranian killed in the war, as Trump speculated that regime leaders might “cry uncle” or “go into a cave and hide.”

Andrew Bernard
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement on American nuclear innovation in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 24, 2026. Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement on American nuclear innovation in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 24, 2026. Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images.
(July 24, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was ready to launch a “higher level” of attacks against Iran on Friday, as the two countries continue negotiations.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said that U.S. forces were “locked and loaded” for those strikes.

The president said that he had two options available for an exit strategy from the conflict.

“There’s a military exit, where we just keep going just the way we are, and we can even make it a heavier dose, and it’s knocking out everything they have,” Trump said. “Or there’s a smarter strategy that you make a deal, and they want to make a deal. I just don’t think they’re ready yet.”In an interview with Axios on Thursday, Trump said he was “close” to a decision on carrying out a “massive attack” against Iran, as the stalemate over the Strait of Hormuz continues.

A reporter asked Trump on Friday what the tipping point for that decision would be.

“Maybe there won’t be a tipping point and maybe there will,” he said. “We’re locked and loaded. We’re ready to go, but we’re talking.”

Earlier in July, Trump said that he believed that the Memorandum of Understanding that he and Iran had signed was “over” and that Iranian leaders were “scum,” after the Islamic Republic continued to carry out attacks on shipping in the Persian Gulf. He informed Congress on July 10 that the ceasefire with Iran ended three days prior. Since then, the United States has carried out nearly two weeks of nightly air strikes, as Iran continues to carry out missile and drone attacks across the region. Four U.S. soldiers died in Iraq and Jordan last week as a result of those attacks, bringing the American death toll in the conflict to 18.

With Iran continuing to choke off shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump wrote on Wednesday that he would bomb an Iranian bridge or power plant for every ship that Iran attacked.

On Friday, he declined to answer a question about whether such strikes would constitute war crimes.

Iranian leaders have continued to use defiant rhetoric about the war, even as Trump speculated during the press conference that they might “cry uncle” or “go into a cave and hide.”

“Iran says it will kill one U.S. service member for every Iranian killed,” Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, stated on Friday.

Trump noted that the United States had killed previous Iranian leaders, who failed to give him the negotiating responses that he sought.

“We’ve taken out their first level of leadership. We’ve then taken out their second level of leadership,” he said. “We’ve taken out some of the third level, and we’re negotiating with the rest.”

“We are talking to them seriously, but I talked to them before, and they don’t seem to be able to get there,” he said. “Maybe now they will.”

Iran
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Gavel, Court, Judge
U.S. News
Federal judge recommends dismissing most of Israeli teacher’s suit against Oregon school district
The teacher alleged Portland Public Schools allowed Palestinian flags and anti-Israel displays while administrators told him that displaying “an Israeli flag or related symbols would be too disruptive.”
July 24, 2026
Dale Chihuly Corning Museum of Glass
Feature
At Corning museum in New York, some Israel depictions walk on broken glass
Art historian Jacob Wisse told JNS that he is concerned “when museums, which I value for the rigor, depth and richness of their curatorial voice, fall back, lazily, on untruths.”
July 24, 2026
Menachem Wecker
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers a speech to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States of America at City Hall, in New York City, on July 3, 2026. Credit: Anna Connors—Pool/Getty Images.
U.S. News
CAIR defends Mamdani after NYC stabbing, drawing backlash from Jewish groups
“Shame on Mamdani and those who continue to parade this dangerous rhetoric,” Daniel S. Mariaschin of B’nai B’rith International told JNS.
July 24, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Lobbying lobbyist lobby
U.S. News
Two Jewish groups register to lobby, as AIPAC, ADL and Federation trim such costs in 2026, federal data suggests
“Every community deserves a seat at the table when healthcare policy is being shaped,” Eveline Shekhman, CEO of the American Jewish Medical Association, told JNS.
July 24, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan attends a U.N. Security Council meeting on Sudan and South Sudan at the U.N. headquarters, in New York City, on Jan. 27, 2025. Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.
World News
ICC removes Karim Khan as prosecutor amid sexual misconduct allegations
Khan “sought to scapegoat Israel in an attempt to divert attention from his own misconduct,” said Danny Danon, the Israeli envoy to the United Nations. “The international community rejected that cynical attempt today.”
July 24, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
CENTCOM Kuwait
World News
Bahrain, Kuwait reportedly carried out secret Iran air strikes
The Arab Gulf countries attacked drone- and missile-storage depots inside the Islamic Republic after months of Iranian attacks on their countries, the “Wall Street Journal” reported.
July 24, 2026
Think Twice
The rabbi who saved Soviet Jewry and reimagined American Judaism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Rabbi David Eliezrie, Ep. 231
July 23, 2026 01:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
A tsunami of lies
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Denial inside the modern siege lines on Tisha B’Av
Jonathan S. Tobin