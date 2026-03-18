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Rabbi Jonathan Infeld

Rabbi Jonathan Infeld is the senior rabbi of Congregation Beth Israel in Vancouver, Canada.

High Holiday service preparations by Hillel at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. Source: Hillel at Virginia Tech via Facebook.
Opinion
Support Hillel on campus
Redirect your donations from hostile universities to the Hillels that foster Jewish life.
Nov. 15, 2023
Dr. Jonathan Berkowitz