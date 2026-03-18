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Rabbi Joseph S. Gerlitzky

Rabbi Joseph S. Gerlitzky is chairman of the Rabbinical Congress for Peace.

Israeli tanks in Metula, near the border with Lebanon, Oct. 11, 2023. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Opinion
What we must do after the catastrophe
Israel must retake control of the entire Land of Israel and never withdraw again.
Oct. 19, 2023
Rabbi Joseph S. Gerlitzky