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Rep. Steven Cohen

Professor Alan Dershowitz speaks at a conference in Tel Aviv, Dec. 11, 2016. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Alan Dershowitz and Rep. Steven Cohen: An exchange
On Nov. 11, JNS published a column by Alan Dershowitz with the title “A Jewish Democratic Congressman Called Me a Nazi Collaborator.” The column is wrong, and I hope you will correct the factual errors.
Nov. 19, 2019
Rep. Steven Cohen