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Richard Robertson

Richard Robertson

Richard Robertson is B’nai Brith Canada’s director of research and advocacy.

Ottawa Rally
Opinion
Christians and Jews should be appalled by anti-Israel encampments
The movement, writ large, appears to have taken a scorched-earth, zero-sum, “tear it all down” approach to politics.
Aug. 12, 2024
Richard Robertson