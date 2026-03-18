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Robert P. Barnidge Jr.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas attend a joint press conference in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on May 23, 2017. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
President Trump, tell the Palestinians: No negotiations without recognition of Israel
A plausible reading of the Arab human-rights treaty would commit the Palestinians to the destruction of Israel. This is unacceptable and irreconcilable with the idea of good-faith peacemaking.
Oct. 14, 2018
Robert P. Barnidge Jr.