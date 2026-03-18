More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Ron Solomon

Ari Fuld at his home in Efrat. Credit: Courtesy of Yishai Fleisher.
Opinion
My moment with a giant, Ari Fuld
He was called by God to a different post just three days before Yom Kippur. And he left us with the ultimate act of courage. He saved people.
Sep. 27, 2018
Ron Solomon