More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Ronen Shnidman

Indian journalist Kapil Komireddi (left) and Hebrew University Professor of East Asian Studies Yuri Pines sharply disagreed about China's history and role in the global economy during a panel at Israel's President's Conference on June 20. Credit: President's Conference.
Israel News
War of words breaks out between India, China experts at Israel’s President’s Conference
Jun. 25, 2012
Ronen Shnidman