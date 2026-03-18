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Sarah Garfinkel

The cover page of an August 2006 report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) titled "Fatal Strikes: Israel's Indiscriminate Actions Against Civilians in Lebanon." HRW’s reports during the 2006 Lebanon War included numerous false claims attributed to “eyewitnesses” from territory fully controlled by the terrorist group Hezbollah, writes Sarah Garfinkel. Credit: Human Rights Watch.
Israel News
The faux ‘investigations’ of Human Rights Watch
Jul. 23, 2014
Sarah Garfinkel