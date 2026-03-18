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Sergio Carmona

BBYO Annual Convention
U.S. News
BBYO centennial draws thousands of Jewish teens to Orlando convention
“It’s a weird and wonderful time to be Jewish,” the actor and comedian Josh Peck told the teens. “It’s always been.”
Feb. 27, 2024
Sergio Carmona
Natalie Sanandaji
Israel News
Music festival survivor shares story to standing ovation at mayors’ summit
Nov. 21, 2023
Sergio Carmona
Mayor Dean Trantalis
Israel News
At Fort Lauderdale summit, mayors commit to fighting antisemitism
Nov. 21, 2023
Sergio Carmona
Lighting candles for those killed during the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in southern Israel at a Shabbat marketplace in San Diego, part of the 10th annual Shabbat Project, Nov. 3, 2023. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Citizens of 100 countries join Shabbat Project, show solidarity with Israel
An organizer in San Diego told JNS that she broke down crying but is certain “that we’re going to get through this.”
Nov. 13, 2023
Sergio Carmona
Trump RJC
U.S. News
‘Proud to be best friend Israel has ever had,’ Trump says at Republican Jewish Coalition summit in Vegas
The former U.S. president claimed that Hamas wouldn’t have attacked Israel if he were still in the White House.
Oct. 28, 2023
Sergio Carmona
Tree of Life Synagogue
Israel News
Five years post-Tree of Life attack, synagogues balance being welcoming, secure
“You never get over it. You just learn how to deal with it,” Adam Hertzman, of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, told JNS.
Oct. 27, 2023
Sergio Carmona
Miami Beach rally
Israel News
‘Enemy is Hamas, their patron in Tehran,’ Rubio tells thousands at Miami Beach rally
“Gov. DeSantis and I unequivocally stand with the state of Israel, our one true friend, our most valued and trusted partner in the Middle East,” said Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.
Oct. 11, 2023
Sergio Carmona
USS Gerald R. Ford
Israel News
Scholars: Sending world’s largest aircraft carrier a sign Washington sees Hamas as new ISIS
“We did not move the carrier for Hamas. We moved the carrier to send a clear message of deterrence to other states or non-state actors that might seek to widen this war,” said Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser.
Oct. 10, 2023
Sergio Carmona
OU Executive Fellowship
Jewish Life
OU executive fellowship offers young professionals a taste of nonprofits
The Orthodox Union is modeling the program aiming to create a Jewish leadership pipeline on a now-defunct Yeshiva University fellowship.
Oct. 5, 2023
Sergio Carmona
Etrog. Credit:/Pixabay.
Features
‘Be friendly’ and prepare to explain lulav and etrog, Sukkot travelers advise
“We were a little nervous about it, but thankfully, it worked out very well,” one traveler told JNS.
Sep. 29, 2023
Sergio Carmona
Alexander Muss High School in Israel
Features
Study-abroad program helps Jewish high-schoolers connect to Israel
This experience reminded me that Israel is an “everlasting homeland,” a junior told JNS.
Sep. 20, 2023
Sergio Carmona
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