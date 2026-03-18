If the desired resolution comprises the demonization of violently acting-out young Jewish men and their incarceration without attention to societal and other background issues, then there will be no resolution.
The Ra’am Party flexes its muscles, threatens to act against the government (and does act against the government), but does it really want to bring this coalition down—the first one in which an Arab political party has had membership?
Israeli intelligence has allegedly foiled a great number of terrorist attacks before they could be carried out. Perhaps administrative detention, then, is part of a strategy that has proven successful.