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Sheri Oz

Living in Israel since 1976, the writer is a retired family therapist who embarked on a career in journalism.

Israel Defense Forces soldiers demolish the Bruqin, Samaria home of Maher Samara, who carried out a May 14 terrorist shooting, Nov. 9, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Opinion
The terror-prevention paradox
Israel’s success in stopping Palestinian attacks creates a dangerous illusion: the absence of terrorism makes the Jewish state look like the aggressor.
Nov. 12, 2025
Sheri Oz
Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen at the center-front of the picture while attending the inauguration ceremony of the Gvaot Forest Scenic Route (Derech Nof Gvaot) in Judea and Samaria on April 20, 2025. Credit: Meir Elipor.
Opinion
Advancing Israel’s sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, and beyond
Jun. 11, 2025
Sheri Oz
Outgoing Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid holds a press conference in Tel Aviv, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Opinion
Lapid is right, the madness must stop
Feb. 12, 2023
Sheri Oz
Opinion
President Herzog must use his trip to Europe to address inconvenient truths about the Palestinian Authority
Unlike the Europeans, who have no qualms about publicly delegitimizing Israel, we Israelis are so diplomatic that our leaders do not openly say anything that might hurt their feelings.
Jan. 25, 2023
Sheri Oz
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid leads a Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, July 3, 2022. Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.
Opinion
Lapid’s major EU achievement is no achievement at all
Will the prime minister use the renewal of the E.U. Association Council with Israel to stop European funding of anti-Israel projects and NGOs?
Aug. 2, 2022
Sheri Oz
Meretz parliament member Mossi Raz attends a lobby meeting in the Israeli parliament on June 22, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Opinion
Pinpointing the problem of settler violence
If the desired resolution comprises the demonization of violently acting-out young Jewish men and their incarceration without attention to societal and other background issues, then there will be no resolution.
Feb. 2, 2022
Sheri Oz
Opinion
Much ado about trees … and a game of chicken
The Ra’am Party flexes its muscles, threatens to act against the government (and does act against the government), but does it really want to bring this coalition down—the first one in which an Arab political party has had membership?
Jan. 14, 2022
Sheri Oz
Palestinians protest to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash who is currently on hunger strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 3, 2022. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Why is Israel letting the hunger-striking Palestinian terrorist die?
Israeli intelligence has allegedly foiled a great number of terrorist attacks before they could be carried out. Perhaps administrative detention, then, is part of a strategy that has proven successful.
Jan. 3, 2022
Sheri Oz
A screenshot from a video produced by the South Hebron Hills Watch. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
When an anti-Zionist Facebook group proves its own propaganda wrong
Is Israel pushing Palestinians off their land? No, and the answer requires some explanation.
Dec. 13, 2021
Sheri Oz