More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF’s 401st Brigade destroys 1,200 Hezbollah sites during eight-month mission in Lebanon

The troops seized over 600 weapons and killed more than 60 terrorists.

JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers from the 401st Brigade operate in Southern Lebanon during an eight-month mission targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers from the 401st Brigade operate in Southern Lebanon during an eight-month mission targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(Aug. 2, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that soldiers from its 401st “Iron Tracks” Armored Brigade had completed an eight-month mission in Southern Lebanon, during which they destroyed more than 1,200 Hezbollah sites, seized over 600 weapons and killed more than 60 terrorists.

The brigade, operating under the 91st “Galilee” Division, conducted “defensive operations along the border and operations in the security zone in Southern Lebanon to remove threats to the State of Israel,” the military said.

The troops also dismantled terror tunnels stretching hundreds of meters with the assistance of the Yahalom combat engineering unit, the IDF said.

“Our mission was clear: to prevent and push back the threat to Israeli civilians. This was the objective we repeated to ourselves every morning and every evening,” the brigade’s commander, Col. Yoav Schneider, said in the statement. “The brigade’s achievements in Lebanon came at a heavy cost—we will always remember the brigade’s fallen, and they will remain in our hearts forever,” he added.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah resumed rocket and drone attacks from Southern Lebanon on March 2, 2026, shattering a ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.

The IDF responded with a broad air campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded ground operations in Lebanon aimed at preventing Hezbollah attacks on Israeli communities.

Following the renewed fighting, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun pledged to do “the impossible” to end cross-border hostilities and moved to outlaw the Iranian proxy.

Israeli and Lebanese officials later held five rounds of direct talks at the U.S. State Department, resulting in a framework of understandings reached on June 26 that is contingent on Hezbollah’s removal from Southern Lebanon.

Defense and Security Hezbollah
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
IDF "LOTAR Otef" counterterror force
Israel News
IDF reservists major winners of Israeli housing lottery
One of every five reserve soldiers who applied was selected for an apartment at a price subsidized by the state.
Aug. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Georgina Rodriguez attends the "Fjord" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2026 in Cannes, France. Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images.
World News
Ronaldo’s partner sparks online storm with Hebrew post
Georgina Rodríguez’s Mallorca vacation video drew thousands of comments after she used the Hebrew word for “healthy.”
Aug. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
An image of Gaza is displayed in the background during a Massive Attack concert at the Rock en Seine festival in Saint-Cloud, France, Aug. 24, 2024. Photo by Sandrine Marty/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Singapore bans British band over Palestinian flag
Two members of the trip-hop group displayed an unauthorized emblem during a concert, which prompted a police investigation.
Aug. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
McDonald's in Jerusalem
Israel News
Israel ranked second in Big Mac Index 2026
The price of McDonald’s flagship hamburger is highest in Switzerland, followed by the Jewish state.
Aug. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip, March 23, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF eliminates Hamas commander who infiltrated Nir Oz on Oct. 7
The Israeli military destroyed five weapons depots belonging to the Palestinian terrorist group across the Strip.
Aug. 2, 2026
JNS Staff, Amelie Botbol
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits new IDF recruits at Tel Hashomer induction base, on Aug. 5, 2025. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Israeli military begins call-up of new inductees
The IDF launched its July-August recruitment cycle, enlisting thousands into combat roles.
Aug. 2, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
Mamdani protest End Jew Hatred
JNS TV / Think Twice
American Jews need to ‘get off their knees and fight’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Batya Ungar-Sargon, Ep. 232
July 30, 2026 05:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Decoding the settler violence narrative for Americans
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The tragic Israel wedge
Melanie Phillips