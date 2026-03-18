More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Susan R. Eisenstein

Birthright Israel participants hike up Masada. Credit: Courtesy.
US Birthright participants 160% more likely to marry Jews
They are also 85% more likely to be attached to Israel, an analysis of Pew Center data finds.
Nov. 18, 2022
Susan R. Eisenstein
StandWithUs staff including Noa Raman; Miss Universe Iraq 2017 Sarah Idan; representatives from SAUJS and students at WITS campus opposing Israel Apartheid Week, March 2022. Credit: StandWithUs.
Israel News
StandWithUs opens office in South Africa, country that inspired ‘Israeli apartheid’ slander
Nov. 17, 2022
Susan R. Eisenstein
Stack of Books
Antisemitism
Newark School District adds anti-Israel book to sixth-grade curriculum
Oct. 25, 2022
Susan R. Eisenstein